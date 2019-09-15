close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
September 15, 2019

Four soldiers martyred on Pak-Afghan border

Top Story

 
September 15, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers embraced martyrdom while one was injured in separate incidents on the Pak-Afghan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said

on Saturday.

In North Waziristan, miscreants fired on a routine patrolling party of security forces near Abba Khel, Spinwam, late on Friday. Resultantly, Sepoy Akhtar Hussain, 23, resident of Baltistan embraced martyrdom. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two miscreants were killed.

In another incident on the Pak-Afghan border in Dir, terrorists fired from across the border on Pakistan Army troops who were busy in border fencing. Three soldiers embraced martyrdom, while one got injured.

The martyrs include Lance Naik Said Amin Afridi, 28, resident of District Khyber, Lance Naik Muhammad Shoaib Swati, 31, resident of District Manshera, and Sepoy Kashif Ali, 22, resident of District Noshera.

