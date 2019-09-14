close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

Home food for Sana: Jailer asked to act as per law

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

LAHORE: A court Friday directed the jail superintendent to act according to the law in a petition filed by former law minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah for provision of home-cooked food facility. While announcing a verdict on an application of Rana Sanaullah, an additional session judge directed the jail authorities to act according to the law in the light of a report, submitted by a medical board, which examined the former minister and a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N. He is on judicial remand currently in a narcotics smuggling case.

