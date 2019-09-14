Three terrorists arrested

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department, Rajanpur, foiled a terrorist attack plan and arrested three terrorists.

The arrested terrorists were present in Rajanpur for exploding a Sui gas pipeline. According to a spokesperson for CTD, the officials arrested three terrorists of BRA in an intelligence-based operation in Rajanpur. Arrested terrorists namely Abdul Karim, Aali and Muhammad Khan were present at Moza Chak Suri near Goth Mazari Police Station in Rajanpur to explode a Sui gas pipeline. On the basis of authentic informer’s report, CTD conducted an action and arrested them. CTD recovered 1.3 Kg explosive material, electric detonator, a remote control device and a battery and cash from the terrorists. They are being investigated further.

security: Security of the mosques, imambargahs and other places of worship remained tight in the metropolis on Friday. Police officers and officials along with the officials of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

accidents: At least eight people died and 1,054 suffered injuries across Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 930 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province in the last 24 hours. As many 633 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 421 victims were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.