PPP calls for fresh election

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday called for fresh elections in the country amid tensions with the federal government over administrative affairs of Karachi.

Addressing a press conference, PPP leader Raza Rabbani and Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that talk of invoking Article 149 in Karachi would have grave consequences. The two PPP leaders said that the constitution only allowed the federal government to advise the provincial authorities under Article 149, and talks of federal government intervening directly in Karachi were illegal.

Referring to earlier statements made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government officials, PPP leader Raza Rabbani warned that there would be strong implications if Sindh was divided. "There are a lot of states in India that have special status. The fall back in India could harm Pakistan as well. Those who are thinking about Article 149 should keep the regional context in mind," Rabbani said. Rabbani was referring to the August 5 annexation of Indian-occupied Kashmir by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the military curfew, which had followed it, sparking global outrage.