To stand against vanity lesson of Karbala: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Ashura Mhuarram reminded of the great sacrifices rendered by karbala martyrs, when Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) stood before vanity for the supremacy of true religion and did not compromise over the golden principles of Islam.

The great lesson of Ashura was to stand with the oppressed and do not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the truth, she said. She stated this in a message received here through her twitter handler. "Karbala's lesson is oppression then oppression, when it grows, then it vanished," she added. Firdous said, Pakistani nation was pursuing Hazart Shabbir's (Hussain) teachings and it would not step back for supporting the oppressed Kashmiris for their right to self determination.