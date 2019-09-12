Court seeks personal appearance of schools secy

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday expressed anger over the non-appearance of secretary schools and sought his personal appearance. Justice Shahid Waheed was hearing a case against exorbitant increase in the fee of private schools.

Petitioner Nasir Ghulam through his counsel pleaded that private schools are minting money from parents in violation of Supreme Court order as they had made excessive increase in school fee without any justification.

He pointed out that SC in its June 12 order had directed that school fee could only be enhanced in accordance with section 7-A of Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) (Amendment) Act 2017.

The court had summoned secretary schools; however, instead deputy secretary appeared which infuriated the judge. The judge asked him why had secretary not turned up despite court’s repeated calls? Deputy secretary replied that he was busy in meetings with the chief minister. The judge remarked that had the office of secretary been discharging its duty, the people had not come to the courts.

The court adjourned hearing for Thursday (today) and sought personal appearance of secretary schools, warning that his arrest warrants would be issued in case of non-appearance.