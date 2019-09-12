AIOU launches BS Mass Communication programme

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BS (four year) Mass Communication programme in coming (autumn 2019) semester, says a press release.

This is for first time that the University has come out with BS-level programme in the media’s studies. Online application for admission in this programme will be received till October 15. It meets academic criteria, set by the Higher Education Commission.

The University has already running MA Mass Communication, besides M.Phil and Ph.D in this particular discipline for the last many years. Thousands of students and working journalists all over the country have been taking advantage of it, improving their academic profile and professional practices.

According to the Department of Mass Communication Chairman Dr. Saqib Riaz, the University strictly adheres to prescribed merit-criteria as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum to ensure quality of education.

The academic program has been designed to cater the educational needs of those who due to one or another reason could not continue their education in the formal universities but are highly motivated to enhance their qualification for elevation to their job. It will help and guide the interested students for pursuing higher studies and research in mass communication.

An applicant having intermediate/higher secondary school pass certificate in second division (at least 45 percent marks) from any recognised institution is eligible for admission. According to director of Admissions, all the eligible candidates from across the country will be given admission provided they have been fulfilled the required formalities. However, the tutorial classes and workshops will only be held in Islamabad and Lahore.