NAB recommends reference against Abbasi for appointing MD PSO

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has recommended a reference against former prime minister and ex-minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for appointing Shaikh Imranul Haq as MD Pakistan State Oil (PSO) by violating the rules and procedures set by the federal government for the appointments of CEOs in public sector enterprises.

A statement issued by the NAB Karachi on Wednesday said that the investigation revealed that Imranul Haq was appointed as MD PSO due to having personal affiliation with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi without considering his academic and professional credentials. The investigation further revealed that Sheikh Imranul Haq developed personal relations with the ex-minister of petroleum during the establishment of LNG terminal in the year 2013 to 2015.