No licence awarded for Track and Trace System: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday stated that no company so far submitted its bidding for electronic monitoring of Track and Trace System, so the question of awarding contract to any company does not arise.

In a statement here Wednesday, the FBR took strong exception to news reports appearing in press and circulating on social media regarding issuance of invitation for licence (IFL) for “Electronic Monitoring Track and Trace System for Tobacco Products” on 05-08-2019.

The FBR has clarified that the news item is totally baseless and allegations levelled against the FBR chairman are basically an effort to sabotage fair and open process of licencing in order to give benefit to tax evaders and illicit traders in tobacco industry.

The FBR said the news item is negated on basis of following facts:

1. The IFL has been issued under section 40C of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.The amendment in the rules was made vide SRO 250(I)/2019 dated 26.02.2019 tilted as “Electronic Monitoring, Tracking and Tracing of Specified Goods and Licencing thereof” which was issued much before appointment of Syed Shabbar Zaidi as Chairman FBR who took charge as chairman on 10-.05-2019 which is two and half months after the issuance of the Licencing Rules, 2019.

2. A consultant having an international experience and credentials was also hired well before the issuance of IFL after following a transparent process to seek guidance and expert advice with a view to make the process fair and fool proof.

3. The IFL was published in local as well as international newspapers in order to make it more transparent and open for all the solution providers. The IFL was also placed on PPRA website and all PPRA Rules are being followed in letter and spirit so that any irregularity and ambiguity can be avoided.

4. After the issuance of IFL more than 20 aspirant companies have obtained bidding/licencing documents. No company has submitted the bidding/Licencing documents till date as the closing date for submission of documents is 20th September. Hence the question of awarding of licence to any company does not arise. Moreover, the chairman is not part of the licence awarding committee.

5. There is no loss of revenue of the Government of Pakistan as reported in the news item. The FBR reserves the right to take legal action against publication of such fabricated and concocted news reports.