Gold down Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices decreased by Rs600/tola in the local market on Wednesday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs87,400/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold decreased by Rs515 to Rs74,931. Gold rates in the international market also fell by $15 to $1,492/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market were still Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.