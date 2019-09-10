Exhibition for increasing linkages between businesses, industrial units on Dec 2

Islamabad : Aspire world Investment organises the Investment and Industrial Exhibition for increasing connectivity and linkages between the world businesses and industrial units from December 2 to 4 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, says a press release.

The world fame Aspire World Investment would be organised the Investment and Industrial exhibition on ‘48 countries under one roof,’ president Aspire World Investment said this while talking to the newsman here on Monday.

He informed that exhibitors, Potential Investors, Ambassadors, Chamber of Commerce and Business Councils, academia and Business tycoons would key note speakers and participants in investment conference.

He said that ‘Aspire World Investment have history for organising the conference on investment to promote the connectivity and linkages between the business community from the different regions of the world including developed economies.

Dr said that through the conference on ‘48 Countries under one roof’ the company would introduce and promote the best business and investment practice including, Smart and Sustainable Cities, Block

chain Technologies and different way and means of innovative businesses.

Replying to question, he said that in conference within the framework of the 48 flags Investments Expo, a group of world-class experts develops a special communication platform for the investment industry.

President Aspire said the speed of decision-making is an adequate response to the challenge of time in modern businesses and investment.

He said that Information technologies have increased not only the volume and speed of information exchange, but also the frequency of changes and volatility of the business environment.

Traditional business decision-making schemes are often too cumbersome, slow and inefficient, he added.