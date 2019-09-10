Economic strength

Every year we commemorate Sep 6, 7, and 8 as defence days to celebrate the bravery of our armed forces in the 1965 war with India. This year the occasion was special because of the Kashmir issue. Modi’s unilateral action to annex Kashmir and split it into three states against all international norms and against UN resolutions has created a situation that can lead to a major conflict.

It is good to take out rallies and register our protest collectively to highlight the Kashmir issue, but that alone is not enough. India tends to get away with its excesses because of its economic potential not military might. Despite being a party in the Kashmir issue, we have not been able to get the needed results in terms of pushing Modi back on the Kashmir issue and having it resolved in line with UN resolutions. This is because we are economically very weak. I suggest that we start focusing on becoming economically strong to become a country nobody would be able to ignore. All departments of government must work honestly to create a fair, safe and enabling environment for every citizen of the country. People should focus on giving their best, be it business, job, or service so that we can achieve operational efficiency in our businesses and become globally competitive. It is good to have a strong defence and military might, but without a strong economy we won’t go far. It is about time every person in the country started contributing to make Pakistan economically strong with respect for human life so that we stand tall in the international community.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad