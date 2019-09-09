Alam processions taken out

LAHORE: Muharram 8 is attributed to Hazrat Abbas Alamdar, brother of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the flag-bearer of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s small group of 72 martyrs. On this day, the Alam (flag) of Hazrat Abbas is being brought out to pay tributes to Hazrat Abbas Alamdar, who was martyred on the sands of Karbala on Muharram 10 over 1400 years ago while fetching water for thirsty household and companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Shia Muslims paid rich tributes to Hazrat Abbas (RA) by taking out Alam (Flag) processions from various localities of the city, especially the Shia dominated areas and Imambargahs on Sunday, which included Mochigate Mohalla Shian, Abbot Road, Islampura, Model Town, Shadman, Gulberg, Wafaqi Colony, Johar Town (Minhaj ul Hussain), Tokar Niaz Beg, Illaqa Nawabsahib (Raiwind Road), Mughalpura, Sadr, Township, Karbala Gamey Shah and many other areas. Besides bringing out the Alam of Hazrat Abbas processions in the city, hundreds of Majalis were held in various parts of the city right from morning till late night.

It is pertinent to note that the Muharram related activities have gained a great momentum as the day of Ashura, Muharram 10, the day of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his blessed companions. Traditionally, from Muharram 8, Muharram related activities gain momentum and culminate at sunset on Yum-e-Ashoor. It is also worth mentioning that hundreds of thousands of faithful from other cities near the provincial capital also start arriving in Lahore to take part in the Muharram related activities too. During the first 10 days of Muharram, especially from Muharram 7 onwards, every Muslim sets up stalls of water, juices and edibles in every locality of the city, every street, major roads’ sides and city centers to provide food and drinks to everyone, particularly Shia pilgrims.

It is pertinent to mention that Hazrat Abbas ibn Ali, also known as Qamar Bani Hashim, (the moon of Banu Hashim) (born 4th Sha‘ban 26 AH – 10 Muharram 61 AH; approximately May 15, 647 – October 10, 680), was a son of Imam Ali (who was the first Imam of Shia Muslims and the fourth Caliph of Sunni Muslims). Abbas, also known as Abbas Alamdar, is highly revered by Shia Muslims and Sunni Muslims for his loyalty to Hazrat Imam Husain and his role in the Battle of Karbala. Abbas is buried in the Shrine of Abbas in Karbala, Karbala Governorate, Iraq, where he was martyred during the Battle of Karbala on the day of Ashura. He was praised for his "handsome looks”, and was also well known in the Arab community for his courage, bravery, strength and ferocity as a warrior. Al-Abbas was the "lion that other lions feared".