Police reforms

The recent mysterious death of Salahuddin in police custody and the viral video of an ASI police officer misbehaving with an old woman has again dragged the Punjab Police into the spotlight.

The history of the Punjab Police is full of such dark events, be it the Model Town or the Sahiwal tragedy. Incidents like these sincerely raise a question on the level of professionalism in the Punjab Police Force that aims to serve citizens rather than harming them. When PM Imran Khan was in the opposition, he left no opportunity to brag and boast of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police reforms. He had promised to introduce the same everywhere in the country if he came into power. He has become PM but is yet to deliver and introduce the most required police reforms in Punjab. Regular trainings and workshops must be organized so as to enhance the professional skills of the police force. And all upcoming recruitments must be made on merit.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana