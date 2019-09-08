People are talking about —

-- the medical waste found on the beach of Sea View and how the issue was highlighted on social media by the wife of a former, popular cricket personality, forcing the provincial government act to clear the beach. People say it’s a sad reflection of how our political entities do not take their work seriously and have to be shamed into acting on all issues that concern the public, so hopefully a similar action will be initiated on the garbage issue.

-- the very inexpensive safe bottled water scheme launched by the government in all of its offices and how it is a good initiative that needs to be encouraged if the water is safe as claimed. People say unfortunately many persons, especially from the opposition, hold cynical views about such claims and are ridiculing the scheme as another ploy by the ruling party to fool the public, while bottled water companies are probably not happy their supply has been stopped!

-- a plot of land in Chakwal which is now under dispute between two groups. One group is trying to convert it into a park while the other is resisting the move, saying the land belonged to their forefathers and the first group is trying to belittle them in the eyes of the community by initiating the project. People say a park would be a good addition to the city so selfish attitudes should be set aside for the good of the public.

-- the death of a student of a private school in Lahore and how it proves that physical punishment is still practiced despite frequent reported cases of death being the result of this abuse. People say while punishment is expected when a student does not obey rules or does something wrong, to use physical violence on a child shows a mentally disturbed personality, so teachers should be selected carefully as their job is to teach and set an example.

-- the news that a rail car service between Lahore and Rawalpindi would be shut down in a few days because of insufficient passengers. Rumours are also rife that two new rail services are also likely to wrap up operations as they are running at a continuous loss. People say the authorities should have first regulated and improved the existing rail system before launching grandiose new trains that have proved to be losing enterprises in just a few months.

-- the ‘red’ letters issued to many ministries over their poor performance and how it is a good step to keeping them on their toes so that they do not become lackadaisical about what they are supposed to do as part of their responsibility. People say this is the first time that ministry officials are being held accountable for poor performance and hopefully it will lead to a more responsible attitude towards their work.

-- the banning of minister by two different press clubs for using unsuitable language while responding to a journalist and how it is a good way to teach those in public service that they should mind their language. People say while irrelevant questions are often asked and are irritating, it is the sign of a good politician to counter them with grace and appropriate language, so that it is the questioner who is made to realize his mistake. — I.H.