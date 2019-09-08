‘Quranic verses to help address mental health issues’

Islamabad : Guidance should be taken from the Quranic verses to address mental health issues, said International Islamic University President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh on Thursday.

He was addressing the graduation ceremony of the “International Diploma on Mental Health, Law and Human Rights” here on the IIU Faisal Masjid campus.

It was the first batch of this diploma which had as many as 27 participants who completed this 1.5 years long course which as a joint venture of Departments of Psychology and Shariah and Law of the university with the technical support of World Health Organization (WHO).

The diploma was aimed at developing indigenous practices and interventions to lead the mental health services in Pakistan and train professionals and students in best practices in the context of the law of state norms of human rights.

The concluding ceremony was joined by IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Vice President Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, head of the Department of Law Dr. Azizur Rehman, course coordinators, relevant officials and participants of the course.

"The interdisciplinary approach is the ultimate solution to the contemporary problems," said Dr Masoom Yasinzai adding that the venture is an omen of success.

He said society has a lot of expectations to academia and educational institutions must deliver to society through constructive results.

The rector said out of the box thinking approach must be adopted and it’s time to pay back to the country for the investment it has done in the education sector.

Dr. Al Draiweesh said on the occasion that joint ventures and practical projects in all the educational fields are vital for academic and societal excellence.

He urged for the practical implementation of the degrees and suggested that medical diplomas be offered across the Muslim world to broaden the exposure of students.

"Mental health is as important as physical health. Guidance must be taken from the Quranic verses to solve the mental health issues," he said.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh who maintained that mental health was the subject which is of vital importance in this age of technology when gadgets and indoor routines have caused surge in the psychological disorders.

He called upon the Muslim world universities to bring all the psychological experts on a platform and launch a well-devised series of such diplomas.

Dr. Tahir Khalily explained the objectives and vision of the diploma and revealed future plans.

He thanked the academic fraternity for attending the event and vowed that diploma would be proved as a millstone for interdisciplinary ventures.