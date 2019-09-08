‘Pakistan needs to popularise its political narrative over Kashmir’

Islamabad : Barrister Naseem Ahmed Bajwa has said that Pakistan needs to popularise its political narrative over Kashmir dispute and foreign office must proactively engage with international forums for resolution of Kashmir issue.

Mr Bajwa was speaking at launching of his newly edited book ‘Declassified: British Secret Documents, Diplomatic Communication Relating to Pakistan’ organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The book is compilation of communications sent by British diplomats stationed in Pakistan to the British Foreign Office in 1979-80. This book is the first volume of a series of similar books due to be published in the coming years.

Mr Bajwa said these archives are like a mirror in which the people of Pakistan can clearly see the face of their leaders. “No sugar-coating of facts, no exaggeration, no expression of bias or prejudice,” he said adding that the reports in these archives are “factually accurate, candid, reliable, concise and as close to truth as possible.”

He said that international powers now enjoyed more grip, control and influence over the policy matters of Pakistan than the very first day of creation of this country. Pakistan’s needs to popularise its political narrative, especially over Kashmir dispute and should play more proactive role at international front to get support of the world, he observed.

Muzaffar Mehmood Qureshi, former federal secretary said that this book is record of the British Government’s views about Pakistan during the period 1979-80, which covers daily, weekly and monthly developments of political, economic, sociological and strategic importance of the period. He said that the book captures the gravity of the situation and provides analytical understating of the events.

Dr Riaz Shad from National University of Modern Languages said that this book is different from the traditional common style books as it contains rich information and analysis about the secret communications of British diplomats in Pakistan to their government. He said the book carries authentic primary data from the British official archives and confines to specific time dimension which enhanced credibility of the book.

Moazzam Sharif Bhatti from SDPI said that the book is an important contribution and is relevant for Pakistan’s politics, at internal and foreign policy front. He said this book gives student of Pakistan contemporary history an opportunity to read, for the first time, British secret and confidential archives relating to Pakistan and the UK, covering 1979-80.