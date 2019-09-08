Two TTP terrorists arrested

LAHORE : Two terrorists of proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Talibaan Pakistan (TTP) were arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department in an intelligence-based operation conducted in Gujranwala on Saturday.

Explosive material with parts of improvised explosive device, hate material, funds receipt book and funds were recovered from the arrested terrorists.

The Gujranwala CTD team got credible source information that two terrorists belonging to proscribed organisation TTP were present near Alipur Chowk in Gujranwala. The terrorists were planning to attack the personnel of law enforcement agencies in Gujranwala. The CTD team raided and arrested the terrorists namely Muhammad Akmal and Ghulam Hussain. They have made important disclosures regarding planning of the terrorist organisation in the region.

Raids were being conducted to arrest their accomplices. Investigation has been started after lodging a case in Gujranwala CTD police station.