Mehndi procession taken out on Muharram 7

LAHORE : As Ashura approaches, mourning activities gained momentum on Saturday, the 7th of Muharram, with a number of Mehndi procession taken out from various parts of the city to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Qasim (RA).

The Matam (chest beating) intensifies, as Zakerin in their majalis elaborated the massaibs (torments) on the family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who were deprived of taking water from the Euphrates River by the government forces from the 7th of Muharram.

The Mehndi processions signify the fact that Hazrat Qasim (RA) who was the son of Hazrat Imam Hasan (RA), and was brought up by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) as his foster son. Besides, the Imam promised that he would marry Qasim with his eldest daughter Fatima Kubra. But the wedding was delayed till the family had to move and reached Karabala. Sensing the evident martyrdom and all his companions by the enemy forces, Imam Hussain (RA) performed the Nikah of Hazrat Qasim and Fatima Kubra a few days before Ashura.

To commemorate this, the faithful bring out Mehndi processions with actual Mehndi and new clothes to depict the actual ritual. However, it was done with solemnity and respect in view of the martyrdom. On the 8th Muharram, Sunday (today), Alam processions of Hazrat Abbas (RA) will be brought out from various parts of the city besides various majalis where Zakerin will relate the Karbala incident and its philosophy with the particular emphasis on the martyrdom of the companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).