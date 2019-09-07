close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
September 7, 2019

Students protest Lesco apathy

Lahore

September 7, 2019

Students and staff of Government College of Science, Wahdat Road, Lahore, have protested against the apathy of Lesco authorities of Allama Iqbal Town over an 11-KV wire crossing over the boundary wall of the college which has become a constant threat to their lives.

The students pointed out that a wire railing had been raised over the college’s boundary wall a few years back to maintain security on the instructions of the Punjab government. They lamented that the insulation and stuffing of the 11-KV wire, crossing over the boundary wall of the college, had been damaged and scratched, and the wire often touched the iron-fence which had caused serious injuries to a college worker. The students complained that the college administration had already complained many times to the Lesco SDO and XEN concerned to replace the wire but to no avail. They have appealed to the Wapda chairman to take action to avoid any fatal incident.

