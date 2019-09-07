close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

IG pays homage to martyrs

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has said that the sacrifices of Pakistani armed forces for the protection of the soil of Pakistan are the path of light for the whole nation and Punjab Police would always stand with families of the martyrs.

He expressed these views while speaking to the senior police officers on the Pakistan Defense Day. The day was marked with full zeal. All the field officers visited the graves of the martyrs of armed forces and laid floral wreaths on them. They offered fateha for the martyrs. The police officers also met the families of the martyrs and paid homage to their sacrifices. The IG directed all the DPOs that every possible help be ensured to the families of the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces.

