September 7, 2019
September 7, 2019

Hamza moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail

Top Story

NNI
September 7, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz was moved from the Camp Jail to the Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday. The leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly was transferred by the orders of the Ministry of Interior, revealed the jail superintendent. Hamza would be given B-class facilities in the jail.

