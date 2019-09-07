OIC and Kashmir

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) concentrates on issues in Islamic countries. Pakistan is one of the members of the OIC so it becomes clear that Pakistan surely needs the OIC's concentration o Kashmir.

The Indian government's brutality is visible in Jammu and Kashmir as the curfew has surpassed one complete month making it the longest such curfew. The proverb 'Truth is always Victorious' is practically in front of us.

Waqar Moosa

Kech