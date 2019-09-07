close
September 7, 2019
September 7, 2019

Basic living

Newspost

 
Thousands of children in our country can be seen begging at religious sites, traffic lights, and almost everywhere. These poverty-stricken children are forced to beg; they are deprived of the privilege of educating themselves.

Our country needs highly skilled and educated human resource in order to achieve its national goals of advancement and development. The government must make some provisions for these deprived children and provide them basic subsistence allowance along with free education.

Zunera Abdul Sattar

Karachi

