Different jobs

This refers to the editorial 'Misbah at the helm' (September 6). Misbah-ul-Haq has been appointed head coach and selector by the PCB. Unfortunately, we feel pride in carrying out experiments in every field of activity even if the results are most disappointing. Can you combine a dental surgeon and heart surgeon? Naturally the answer is no. The two jobs are totally different and cannot be combined but the PCB is bent upon destroying cricket in Pakistan.

At a time when the country is facing a financial crisis, Misbah's salary and perks have been fixed at Rs2.8 million as reported in the media. It is incorrect to suggest that he won’t have the luxury to put the blame on others. There is no comparison between him and foreign coaches. One can pray the PCB takes the right decisions in the larger interest of the country and the future of Pakistan cricket.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi