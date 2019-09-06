close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
Trump’s ME peace plan architect quits

World

AFP
September 6, 2019

WASHINGTON: Jason Greenblatt, a key architect of President Donald Trump´s troubled Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, announced his resignation Thursday. His departure places another question mark over the much-delayed initiative, which the White House has touted as the “opportunity of the century,” but has yet to see the light of day and has been rejected in advance by the Palestinians.

