Woman health technician shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A female technician of Fatmid Foundation was shot dead by unknown persons near Pishtakhara Chowk at Ring Road on Thursday. Sohail Khan, an official of Pishtakhara Police Station, told The News that two unknown persons riding on a bike opened indiscriminate fire on a passenger van, killing a woman, who was later identified as Shazia, a technician at Fatmid Foundation, Hayatabad. Police registered the FIR on behalf of her husband Abid Hussain against unknown assailants.