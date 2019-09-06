Former woman MPA found dead in house

LAHORE: A former woman MPA was found dead in her house at Naseerabad on Thursday. The woman identified as Parveen Sikandar Gill, 60, lived alone in the upper portion of the house.

Police suspected she might have been strangled as marks of rope were found around her neck. She was elected as member of Punjab Assembly on the ticket of PML-Q in Musharraf’s tenure. Parveen also served as the secretary of Pakistan Women Hockey Federation. Police removed the body to the morgue.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the IG Police about the murder of former MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill and directed arrest of criminals at the earliest. He said provision of justice must be ensured to the heirs.