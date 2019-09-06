close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Truck driver killed in accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

HARIPUR: The driver was killed when a truck fell off a bridge on Hazara Motorway, some 33km from here, police said on Thursday.

Officials of the Kotnajibullah Police Station said that a truck was crossing Jhari Kas bridge on Hazara Motorway when the driver fell asleep. They said the vehicle skidded off the bridge and the driver, Waqif Khan, died on the spot. The truck was on the way to Abbottabad from Peshawar. The Motorway police shifted the body to Rural Health Centre, Kotnajibullah. for autopsy. Meanwhile, the National Scouts Week started here on Thursday. The event was launched in a ceremony at the Government Centennial Model Higher Secondary School No 1, Haripur. District Officer Elementary & Secondary Education Umar Khan Kundi was chief guest on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar