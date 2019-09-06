Truck driver killed in accident

HARIPUR: The driver was killed when a truck fell off a bridge on Hazara Motorway, some 33km from here, police said on Thursday.

Officials of the Kotnajibullah Police Station said that a truck was crossing Jhari Kas bridge on Hazara Motorway when the driver fell asleep. They said the vehicle skidded off the bridge and the driver, Waqif Khan, died on the spot. The truck was on the way to Abbottabad from Peshawar. The Motorway police shifted the body to Rural Health Centre, Kotnajibullah. for autopsy. Meanwhile, the National Scouts Week started here on Thursday. The event was launched in a ceremony at the Government Centennial Model Higher Secondary School No 1, Haripur. District Officer Elementary & Secondary Education Umar Khan Kundi was chief guest on the occasion.