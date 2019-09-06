Trained abroad

Training is indeed a great investment both in the present and for the future of organizations. For this very reason, like many others, I am a strong advocate of overseas training(s) for employees, but these training(s) should not be for the chosen few.

Training is a great incentive, but it should be equal for all and especially for those who are in such group where they are truly expected to deliver and earn a good name for the country. One of the main advantages overseas training has over the domestic equivalent is that delegates are effectively thrown into a melting pot of different cultures, industries and backgrounds – the perfect environment to enable them to gain a new perspective on how they do their own jobs. Overseas training will go a long way to modernize our public sector organizations, but for this purpose only those persons should be nominated who really are passionate about learning, unlearning and re-learning. Above all, a main reason for looking at overseas training courses might be that we simply can’t find what we need in our own country. If we really want to grow our public sector organizations, then we must source the right training and right personnel for training.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad