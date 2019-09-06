close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
0ur Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Rangers make arrest

Karachi

0ur Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Rangers on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother over a property dispute.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found on August 25 in Korangi No. 6 within the limits of the Awami Colony police station. The man was identified as Ramshaal, 22, son of Mehboob, a resident of Landhi No. 6.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect admitted to the murder, stating that he wanted to sell a house which they had inherited from their late father. However, when Ramshaal did not agree to sell the property, his brother shot and killed him.

The Rangers spokesperson said they also arrested two more suspects, Faisal Ahmed Siddiqui and Arbaz, on the information provided by Mehboob for facilitating him. The suspects were later handed over to the police.

