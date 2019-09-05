Fake accounts case: NAB chairman approves plea bargain of 7 accused

ISLAMABAD: In a major development in the fake bank accounts case on Wednesday, National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal gave approval to plea bargain request of seven accused of over Rs10.66 billion.

Following the approval of plea bargain of Rs10.66 billion from NAB chairman, it will now be presented before the Accountability Court for the final decision.

The major development in a reference against Sindh Revenue Sindh, Manzoor Kaka and other took place on the investigation into the misappropriations and corruption to return the 266.167 acre of land of Sindh government and Pakistan Steels Mills worth Rs10.66 billion.

The accused who were made plea bargain with the NAB includes Hamad Shahid who owns land of 34,25 acre of Rs497.31 million, Abdul Ghani who is industrialist have a 37.5 acre of land of Rs2.09 billion, Tariq Baig 33.85 acre of land of Rs491.502 million, Muhammad Iqbal 32.825 of land of Rs476.819 million, Muhammad Tauseef an industrialist 37.6 acre of land of Rs2.09 billion, Aamir, an industrialist 40 acre of land of Rs2.23 billion and Siraj Shahid, an industrialist, 50 acre of land of Rs2.787 billion.

The NAB made it clear that accused Abdul Ghani whose plea bargain was approved is a private person and did not have link with Abdul Ghani Majeed of Omni group.