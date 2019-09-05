Non-functional filtration plants

MULTAN: Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu Wednesday asked the Wasa officials to run all water filtration plants in the city after reports surfaced that 58 plants were non-functional in Multan division.

Presiding over a meeting here, the commissioner asked the Public Health Engineering Department to hand over all water filtration plants to Wasa Multan after making these functional. The commissioner was informed that out of total 507 water filtration plants in Multan division comprising Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal districts, as many as 449 were functional and remaining 58 were non-functional. The commissioner said that the Punjab government was determined to provide clean drinking water to people to keep them safe against threats of diseases like hepatitis and others. He directed the Geo Mapping of all the water filtration plants and added that their filters should be replaced on time. He said that the Wasa Multan would be bound to run all the water filtration plants in the city, added that a strategy was being devised for financial assistance to the Wasa to cover cost of keeping plants operational. DC Amir Khattak said non-functional plants in the jurisdiction of Zila Council Multan were being revived, adding that all the 46 non-functional plants would be serving the people soon as he himself was monitoring the process of making these functional. Additional Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Director Local Government Arshad Gopang, Hamza Salik and others attended the meeting.