Hospital management flayed for wrong report

MARDAN: The family of Iqra, a minor girl killed recently, has criticised the Mardan Medical Complex management for declaring the murder case as rape case.

Talking to reporters, the grandfather of the girl thanked the police for resolving the blind murder case and said that he might also submit a court case against the doctors for mentioning rape in the report. It may be noted that while addressing a news conference on Monday, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that on August 11, Kifayatullah, a resident of Janbaz Nari, reported that her four-year-old granddaughter Iqra had gone missing in the limits of Saddar Police Station. He said that on August 15, her body was recovered from the field located near her house. The DPO said that on the directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Ali Khan, a joint investigation team (JIT) was formed to investigate the case. He added that during the investigation, the team collected blood samples of 330 people of Janbaz Nari, Qudrat Killay and Chato Killay. He added that mobile data of 1600 mobile phone numbers was also checked but during the probe, a minor girl identified as Haleema unveiled the secret. Haleema told police that her sisters Fatima (18) and Nadia (13), daughters of Hassan Raheem alias Tekadar, had allegedly killed the minor girl Iqra. The police arrested both the sisters and during interrogation, the arrested girls told police that on the day of the incident, Shazia, mother of the deceased minor girl, had exchanged harsh words with them.