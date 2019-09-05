Kashmiris’ resolve gets stronger as Modi’s madness multiplies

Islamabad: It was back somewhere in 1830s that a poem was written which the school teacher used to make the children learn and sing who found themselves at but end of cruel, humiliating taunts and insults. The poem is still popular among children and still helps teachers to encourage children facing any kind of insults or discrimination.

The poem goes: ‘Sticks and stones may break my bones! But words will never hurt me’.But today for the Kashmiri people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) the same is going on like this: “Bullets and pallets may leave me dead or scarred! But it will only strengthen my freedom resolve!”

Similar sentiments were expressed by Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir while talking to ‘The News’ from Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that this time the Indian occupation forces have maneuvered very methodically as first they detained all the leadership, some for years and on. Then they identified and prepared the lists of all the activists who were arranging and leading the resistance movement all over Indian Occupied Kashmir over a long period of time.

“Immediately after India imposed curfew and clamped complete black out of communication in IOK, the first thing they did was to arrest all those leaders and activists. There number of those arrested is over 11 thousand and according to the information we are receiving from different sources, they have already been shifted to jails outside Kashmir,” Uzair Ghazali said.

“But if India thinks that by using the force and employing most humiliating and cruel oppressive tactics it will succeed in quelling Kashmir’s freedom movement, they are wrong. This time this dark period is continuing for a longer period of time but it is nothing new for us.

“They will fail in their attempts to crush us. Crush the freedom movement. Their tyranny will only make the resistance to rise like a giant wave that they will not be able to suppress anymore,” the Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir said.

He said that the situation created by Indian occupation forces has only made Kashmiris realize as to how important it is for them to get freedom from the clutches of India that has now unashamedly unveiled its true fascist Nazi face.

“We are getting information from our sources that these leaders and activists who have been arrested are being inhumanly abused in whatever jails they have been confined. They are being made to meet food which is forbidden in Islam, being forced to drink liquor, being sexually abused and humiliated the way even Nazis didn’t do with the Jews in Germany,” Uzair Ghazali said.

“And still India, with 900,000 thousand Army deployed in IOK is afraid of lifting the curfew because they know what kind of reaction they will confront once Kashmiri people are allowed to step out in the streets.

“All oppression, abuses and humiliation have only created more hatred in hearts and minds of people of Jammu and Kashmir and there will always more and more young men like Burhan Wani who will be there to lead the resistance even if all the known leadership of Kashmiris is put behind the bars,” the Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir said.

He said that according to information they are receiving from their sources across the LoC, so far 16 Kashmiris have been martyred and 450 received injuries at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

“They come out whenever and wherever they get a chance to stage protests and pelt stones at Indian Army who start direct firing, pallet guns and tear gas shelling on them,” Uzair Ghazali said. He said people of Kashmir do appreciate the diplomatic and political support that the Government of Pakistan has been extending to stir the conscience of the world but added that now time has come where armed intervention has become inevitable.

“It is over 30 days now that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are under curfew and yet the UN, the Red Cross or the international human rights organizations have not sent in any fact finding missions or humanitarian aid to IOK,” Uzair Ghazali said.