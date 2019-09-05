close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
AFP
September 5, 2019

Hundreds protest against South Africa’s gender violence

World

CAPE TOWN: Scores of women demonstrated against South Africa’s "femicide epidemic" as the World Economic Forum on Africa kicks off in Cape Town on Wednesday, amid growing alarm over gender violence in the country.

Some 500 demonstrators -- mainly young women -- gathered in front of the conference venue, where government and business leaders are gathered for the three day meeting, with in an effort to draw attention to recent high-profile rapes and killings. With chants of "we want justice", protesters carried banners that read "Am I next?", "Rape is a man’s issue" and "This is a femicide epidemic, but it’s time to fight back". Some scuffled with police outside the venue.

One demonstrator, 19-year-old Amber Wehr, said the protests were "not about attacking men but attacking the system that protects men and that offers them inherent privilege". The rally was prompted by two recent brutal murders that have triggered outcry and much soul-searching in a country that is often seen as one of the world’s most dangerous places for women and often appears numb to murder and sexual violence.

