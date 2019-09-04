Ringleader of robbers’ gang arrested

KOHAT: The police arrested the alleged ringleader of an inter-provincial gang of robbers on Tuesday, sources said.

They said that after receiving information about the presence of an accused, the police led by Station House Officer Fayyaz Khan raided a hideout in the Sarafa Market in the limits of City Police Station and arrested the alleged ringleader identified as Tafseer Haider, resident of Marai Bala. The sources added that the accused was wanted to the Punjab police in a robbery case where he along with his accomplices had snatched Rs2.5 million at gunpoint from the traders at Aghlab Market in Lahore on August 20. An official said that the accused would be handed over to the concerned police in Lahore after fulfilling legal formalities in Kohat.