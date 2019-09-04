Broghil festival now on Sept 12

CHITRAL: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Upper Chitral district administration have rescheduled the date of Broghil festival owing to the Muharram.

The three-day Broghil festival, which was scheduled to begin from September 6, will now be held at the Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district from September 12.

Provincial Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan on Tuesday directed the officials of his department to reschedule the event due to the ongoing observance of Muharram.

Being organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Upper Chitral district administration, the festival would feature various activities, including horse polo, yak polo, donkey polo, cricket, football, buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games. The organisers said that the yak race, yak polo, fireworks, traditional music and food shows will be the main features of the festival. Provincial Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan had directed the officials of his department to join hands with the Upper Chitral district administration to make proper arrangements for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture. The TCKP Managing Director, Junaid Khan, said that arrangements had been finalised for the event but it was rescheduled because of Muharram. He hoped that this year a large number of tourists were expected to visit the far-off area of Chitral to enjoy the festival.

He said the festival would be organised in a befitting manner to lure more tourists and visitors to this part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “A tent village has been established in Broghil to facilitate the tourists,” the official said, adding that opportunities were also being explored for tourists to participate in the thrilling adventure tourism activities in the remote scenic spot.

Meanwhile, the yak sellers have started reaching Broghil to arrange yaks to those interested in playing yak polo. The yak polo is played at an altitude of 13,600 feet above the sea level in Broghil valley. Broghil is the home of Chiantar glacier surrounded by many other glaciers, which feed the Chitral River while the Kurambar Lake is said to be biologically active lake supporting a wide range of diversity.

The Broghil valley, bordering the Wakhan corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250km from Chitral city. Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mighty mountains are the main tourism potential of the area.