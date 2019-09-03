Waiving Rs300b biggest financial scandal: PPP leader

ISLAMABAD: The Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman for Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded of the National Accountability Bureau to file a reference of waiving loans of Rs300 billion.

“The doling out 300 billion rupees by Prime Minister to his cronies is the biggest financial scandal in the history of Pakistan,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said this was people's money which had to be deposited in the national exchequer and could have not been used to benefit the friends and Advisers of Prime Minister. “Doling out billions of rupees to the company owned by family of Adviser Abdul Razzaq Dawood is the biggest example of conflict of interests,” he said.

He said the country seems to have no law and constitution and loot and plundered era has dawned upon this country. “The NAB is unmoved on every mega scandal of PTI government from BRT to Malam Jabba whereas opposition leadership is languishing in prisons and if this is not selected accountability then what it could be,” he concluded.