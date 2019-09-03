close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 3, 2019

ARL holds seminar on dengue control

Islamabad

 
September 3, 2019

Rawalpindi: Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) in collaboration with National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC) and Attock Sahara Foundation (ASF) a non-profit organization (NPO) arranged an awareness seminar at the end of a month long pro-active campaign to rid the environment of plastic/polythene shopping bags. The seminar also focused on the ways and means to control spread of dengue, says a press release.

Representatives from District Management, District Health Department, local community, union councils, department of social welfare, ARL’s affiliated schools and vendors from the vicinity participated.

Zahid Khan, Assistant Commissioner Saddar was the chief guest on the occasion. During his speech he thanked ARL for arranging such an informative Seminar on hazard of plastic/polythene shopping bags and dengue awareness. He stressed the audience to spread this information with in the areas of their influence.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad