ARL holds seminar on dengue control

Rawalpindi: Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) in collaboration with National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC) and Attock Sahara Foundation (ASF) a non-profit organization (NPO) arranged an awareness seminar at the end of a month long pro-active campaign to rid the environment of plastic/polythene shopping bags. The seminar also focused on the ways and means to control spread of dengue, says a press release.

Representatives from District Management, District Health Department, local community, union councils, department of social welfare, ARL’s affiliated schools and vendors from the vicinity participated.

Zahid Khan, Assistant Commissioner Saddar was the chief guest on the occasion. During his speech he thanked ARL for arranging such an informative Seminar on hazard of plastic/polythene shopping bags and dengue awareness. He stressed the audience to spread this information with in the areas of their influence.