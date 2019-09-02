A day of surprises in Lahore races

LAHORE: It was a day of surprises at the Lahore Race Club where several out of the prediction wins were seen while Sparking, coming from behind, to take away the Bala Kot Cup on rainy Sunday.

In the first race the winner and also favourite was Dil Di Shahzadi while Chamak as expected became second but the third place was unexpectedly taken by Daniel Bryan when Beach Beauty was one of the favourites for thr spot.

Similarly, in the second race Safdar Princes, which was on a fluke, staged an upset. The favpourite of the race was Hockey Star, which slipped to second slot. To the astinishament of all, Albela got the third place out of the expected order.

In the third race of the day, Lala Rukh’s fluke tag worked well when it won the race. She is Rawal was believed for the place and it was second. However, the race favourite was Janab which finished third.

Another upset came in the fourth race when Salam-e-Lahore turned out to be the winner. Even the second position too was a surprise for everyone when Zoaq-e-Yakeen left the other behind from nowhere. New Sonia, which as favourite was pushed down to number three place.

In the fifth race, Nadaan was favourite and it was also the winner. But the second and third places were out of the pundits’ context. Blue Max and Red Boy left everybody in a blue and faces red by claiming those two places respectively.

The Bala Kot Cup had the tough competition of all. The thoroughbred Sparking, which was believed for settling for a place, took the first position. It got a tough fight from Me Raqsam, which was nowhere among the favourite but it became second. However, the favourite of the race was Gondal Prince, but it got the third place.