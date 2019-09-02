Unheralded Noh seizes LPGA Portland lead

LOS ANGELES, California: US teenager Yealimi Noh fired eight birdies in an eight-under par 64 on Saturday to take a three-shot lead over Hannah Green after three rounds of the LPGA Portland Classic.

Noh, who made the field through Monday qualifying, posted the low round of the day at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon for a 19-under par total of 197.

“I was hoping for a good week, but to be in contention, I’m really excited,” said Noh, who turned professional in January at age 17.

“Yesterday, too, I was just like, I couldn’t really sleep,”

“I was excited to come

out and try to move on moving day.”

She roared past Australia’s Green, who held a five-shot overnight lead after rounds of 64 and 63 but finished the day with a one-over 73 that left her on 200.

“The greens were a lot quicker, I think a lot quicker than the practice green and maybe that threw a few people off,” said Green.

“It certainly surprised me once I got out there,” added Green, who had back-to-back birdies at the fourth and fifth but three bogeys the rest of the way -- including at 18.

South Korea’s Kim Sei-young also seemed to feel it, following up her 11-under 61 of Friday with a 73 that left her eight off the pace.

Canadian Brooke Henderson and American Brittany Altomare shared third on 202. Henderson carded a 67 while Altomare signed for a 68.