Injured Ferguson ruled out of T20 series

COLOMBO: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 series against Sri Lanka with a fractured thumb.

Ferguson sustained the injury at training on Friday, while fielding. X-rays revealed a “small fracture to the middle joint”, according to an official release.

“It”s a shame for Lockie to have to miss this series, especially coming off the back of such an impressive World Cup campaign in England,” said head coach Gary Stead.

Ferguson had been the second-highest wicket-taker in the series, with 21 dismissals.

“The thumb has been put in a splint and is expected to take four to six weeks to recover; so we”re optimistic he’ll be available for the five-game T20 series against England, which starts on November 1.”

“While New Zealand don’t have a spare fast bowler on tour - Tim Southee, Seth Rance and Scott Kuggeleijn the only frontline quicks in the 14-man squad - the team will not name a replacement for Ferguson,” Stead said.