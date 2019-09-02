close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
September 2, 2019

Injured Ferguson ruled out of T20 series

Sports

A
Agencies
September 2, 2019

COLOMBO: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 series against Sri Lanka with a fractured thumb.

Ferguson sustained the injury at training on Friday, while fielding. X-rays revealed a “small fracture to the middle joint”, according to an official release.

“It”s a shame for Lockie to have to miss this series, especially coming off the back of such an impressive World Cup campaign in England,” said head coach Gary Stead.

Ferguson had been the second-highest wicket-taker in the series, with 21 dismissals.

“The thumb has been put in a splint and is expected to take four to six weeks to recover; so we”re optimistic he’ll be available for the five-game T20 series against England, which starts on November 1.”

“While New Zealand don’t have a spare fast bowler on tour - Tim Southee, Seth Rance and Scott Kuggeleijn the only frontline quicks in the 14-man squad - the team will not name a replacement for Ferguson,” Stead said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports