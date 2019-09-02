IHK issue raised at Maldives summit amid Indian uproar

ISLAMABAD: Amid Indian delegation’s ruckus, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday apprised the participants of the South Asia Speaker’s Conference on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Male, Maldives of India’s atrocities against the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Speakers and parliamentarians from South Asian countries are participating in the two-day summit which would discuss the implementation status of SDGs in South Asia and suggest way forward to their respective countries in that regard, said a message received here on Sunday.

Suri told the summit the entire Kashmir valley had been converted into a heavily militarised zone and people were being stopped from performing their religious obligations, and that means of communication had been disconnected.

The deputy speaker urged the South Asian countries to support Kashmiris for their right to self determination under the auspices of the United Nations.

He said the international community must raise the Kashmir issue at an appropriate level by asserting pressure on India for its resolution in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspiration of Kashmiri people. He reiterated Pakistan’s stance for morally and diplomatically supporting Kashmiris, saying the attitude of India towards Kashmir issue was putting South Asia peace and development at stake.

The Indian delegation led by Speaker Lok Sabha protested and tried to interrupt deputy speaker’s speech, however, their attempt went unheeded and Suri continued his speech and apprised the conference of the worst situation in Kashmir.