Class 10 student electrocuted

GUJRANWALA: A student was electrocuted at Rahwali on Saturday. Adeel, a class 10 student, was ironing his school uniform when suddenly he touched a livewire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

SEMINAR: A seminar on child marriage was organised at a local hotel here on Saturday. Education District Officer Qadir Baksh while addressing the seminar said that early marriage could affect the rights of the girls. The girls could not continue their marriage after their early age marriage, he told. He urged the parents to give full opportunities of life to their daughters. Health District Officer Sahibzda Farid said that both boy and girl face health problems in early marriages. He told that mostly underage girls lose their lives during giving birth child.