Protesters block road

MANSEHRA: Angry protesters blocked Balakot-Naran section of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road in protest against demolition of the house of a widow by influential landlords in Kawai area on Saturday.

The protesters, who blocked main artery to traffic setting tyres on fire, were shouting slogans demanding action against what they said influential landlord who expelled her and her family of the house before demolishing it.

Speaking on occasion,Qasim Lala, Afzalur Rehman and Babu Shafique said that Shad Mohammad Khan and Mushtaq Khan expelled Naseema Bibi, a widow, and her family from their house and demolished it.

“We appeal Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take notice of this injustice with a widow,” said Shafique.The road was reopened to traffic following Assistant Commissioner, Balakot,Nawab Sameer Laghari rushed to the scene and assured them of addressing the issue amicably.

Cancer screening camp held in Mansehra A large number of women rushed to a free-medical camp organised by the Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital for screening of breast cancer here on Saturday.

“The breast cancer cases are higher among women in Hazara division, this is why we have been holding free screening camps in various districts,” Dr Asif, the head of camp, told reporters at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where the camp was held.

Besides the staff of mobile ambulance equipped with high-tech screening machines, a female oncologist and radiologist and doctors were also part of the camp.The oncologists were referring female patients to mobile ambulance after check-up where their screening was carried out.

“Though breast cancer is having a high ratio in all sorts of cancers in the county and around the world, every tenth women in Hazara is suffering from this disease,” Dr Asif said.He maintained that early detection of the breast cancer could lead to a better treatment.“As our women are bound to use veils and they cannot move for regular medical checkup, this is why women doctors and other staff are here at this camp,”he added.He said that such a free screening camp was recently organised in neighbouring Battagram district where women largely showed up and got screened for the deadly disease.“As breast cancer is higher among women in Hazara,we are going to hold such a screening camp in Haripur next week,” said Dr Asif.