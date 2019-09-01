Leipzig go top in Germany

BERLIN: Timo Werner scored a hat-trick as RB Leipzig won 3-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday to move top of the fledgling Bundesliga football table.

The German international striker was at his clinical best as Julian Nagelsmann’s fine start to life as Leipzig coach continued with a third straight win to kick off the league season.“In the first half, we didn’t really know how we were ahead,” admitted Werner, a few days after extending his contract with the club until 2023. “We were a bit lucky, but it was good to score the second goal at the very beginning of the second half.”

Leipzig, who were drawn in Champions League Group G alongside Zenit Saint-Petersburg, Benfica and Lyon on Thursday, had beaten Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt in their first two games.

They continued their strong form as Werner latched onto Emil Forsberg’s through ball to slip a shot between the legs of Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer and give the visitors a 38th-minute lead at Borussia Park.Leipzig caught their hosts cold less than two minutes into the second period, as Yussuf Poulsen sent Werner racing in on goal again, and the 23-year-old made no mistake.