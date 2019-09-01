Literary session

Lahore: The English Literary Society held a session at Alhamra Art Center. The event was chaired by Rana Ihtisham Rabbani while chief guests were Raof Malik, Comrade Tanveer and Prof Anwarul Haq. The speakers said the US dropped two atom bombs on Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end the World War-II without suffering further losses and casualties. Many South Asian writers including Indian and Pakistani writers, wrote against the incident and atom bomb. Many Japanese and other writers wrote against the weapons of war emphasising nuclear disarmament.