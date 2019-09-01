Pilot perks

This refers to the news item ‘Working gets difficult for PIA pilots’ (Aug 31). According to my knowledge, PIA pilots work for 45-50 hours every month on an average while they are paid for guaranteed 70 hours a month. Besides, they enjoy extra benefits and privileges not available to other categories of employees. They enjoy special rebate and concessions from the FBR, courtesy PIA management, in taxing their emoluments and consequently pay nominal tax on their salary, perks and privileges.

Pilots in the private domestic and foreign airlines do fly 70-80 hours each month. In reality, PIA pilots are underworked and underutilized. Lower productivity is one of the reasons for the airline’s financial difficulties. PALPA, the pilots’ union, acts as a parallel management and often threatens of strike or go slow to extract more pay and benefits for their members. Regarding pilots who have recently left the organization, this is nothing new or unusual as openings keep coming up in the airlines of the Middle East who get pilots of PIA without the initial training cost borne by the airline.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi