Qureshi tells S Korean FM about Kashmir atrocities

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday apprised his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha about the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a telephonic conversation the Foreign Minister briefed the South Korean counterpart in detail on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions. He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

He also pointed to the irresponsible and belligerent statements by the Indian Defence Minister in the nuclear arena. The Foreign Minister further highlighted the danger of false flag operations staged by India in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir to divert the world’s attention from the atrocities being committed by Indian forces.

The Foreign Minister apprised of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to complete lockdown for the last 25 days, and manifest in severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines and communications blackout. There was a danger that once the curfew was lifted, Indian forces would use further violent means, thus accentuating the humanitarian catastrophe.

The Foreign Minister underscored that the international community had the responsibility to take urgent steps to address the current unacceptable situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The South Korean Foreign Minister said that South Korea was following the situation closely.

She said that South Korea believed in upholding of human rights and the rule of law. The two sides agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said innocent Kashmiris were facing unprecedented abuse under illegal Indian occupation and called upon the world to hold India accountable for gruesome torture on civilians.

The foreign minister in a tweet said protection from torture was a ‘’jus cogens’’ (compelling law) international norm, prohibited in absolute terms by Convention Against Torture, Common Article 3 of Geneva Conventions and customary international humanitarian law.

The foreign minister also shared the link of an article by BBC journalist, where he “unmasked the gruesome torture on Kashmiri civilians”.

Journalist Sameer Hashmi in his article titled ‘’Don’’t beat us, just shoot us’’: Kashmiris allege violent army crackdown’’ quoted several villagers in Occupied Kashmir who said “they were beaten with sticks and cables, and given electric shocks”.